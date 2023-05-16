Post-election: Turkey's problems are more than just Erdoğan

Throughout its history, Turkey has never been a democracy and a country where rule of law is upheld.

From the last period of the Ottoman Empire to the present, what we have witnessed in Turkey is a kind of democratisation which can be described as a series of ups and downs, without ever achieving its intended goal.

Undoubtedly, there can be multiple explanations for this situation.

However, the reality revealed by the presidential and parliamentary elections held on Sunda...