Ad
euobserver
Rene Leegte, until Thursday deputy chairperson of the European affairs committee in the Netherlands. (Photo: Sebastiaan ter Burg)

Dutch Liberal loses out on committee post for being too pro-EU

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The Dutch Liberal party has nominated a relative EU novice to chair the European affairs committee in the lower house of the Dutch parliament, abandoning a more experienced candidate who is said to be too pro-European for the cente-right party.

Liberal Malik Azmani, the party's spokesperson on immigration, asylum and integration was elected Thursday afternoon (13 November) as chairperson of the committee.

The post became vacant after Christian-Democrat Raymond Knops decided to st...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Wilders' party suffers blow, according to exit poll
Dutch EU elections: 'Are you for or against Europe?'
Rene Leegte, until Thursday deputy chairperson of the European affairs committee in the Netherlands. (Photo: Sebastiaan ter Burg)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections