Russia blames Western sanctions for EU gas supply problems

Moscow has said Western sanctions are causing the problems preventing the restoration of gas flows via Nord Stream 1, the major supply pipeline connecting Russia and Europe via the Baltic Sea.
"Problems with gas supply arose because of the sanctions imposed on our country by Western states, including Germany and Britain," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday (5 September).
The gas pipeline, which was expected to resume operations over the weekend, was shut down indefin...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
