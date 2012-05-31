Ad
Table at Greek cafe: Greeks smoke the most in the EU (Photo: Kino Praxis)

Europeans cannot shake suicidal habit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

It killed 695,000 people in the EU last year. But despite restaurant bans and gruesome health labels, the number of smokers is hardly going down.

A European Commission survey published for the UN's international anti-smoking day on Thursday (31 May) shows that 28 percent of the EU population smokes today compared to 29 percent in 2009.

The number is still going up in the Czech Republic, Finland and Sl...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

