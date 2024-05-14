Ad
Campaigning ahead of next month's European elections, Ursula von der Leyen delivered a speech at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit (Photo: European People's Party)

Von der Leyen seeks new powers to tackle foreign interference

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Ursula von der Leyen has voiced concern about the rise of manipulation and interference in the EU, proposing a 'European Democracy Shield' if she is re-elected as European Commission president.

“This should be an ambitious European project that focuses on the biggest threats from foreign interference and manipulation,” she said at the Copenhagen Democracy Summ...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Author Bio

