Ad
euobserver
The use of cocaine in the last year has increased in seven EU countries. (Photo: US federal government)

Drug overdose kills one European per hour

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Although drugs consumption in Europe in the last year has remained relatively stable, its levels are still alarmingly high, and the use of cocaine has even noted an increase in some countries, the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction said on Thursday (6 November) in its annual report.

One European dies every hour from drug overdose, with young people being particularly vulnerable, says the document, which covers developments across the EU as well as in Croatia, Turkey...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The use of cocaine in the last year has increased in seven EU countries. (Photo: US federal government)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections