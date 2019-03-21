Ad
euobserver
Viktor Orban will not now participate in the traditional gathering of EPP national leaders ahead of the EU summit on Thursday (Photo: European Parliament)

EPP suspends Orban's Fidesz party

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) on Wednesday (20 March) suspended its Hungarian member, prime minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party, and set up a committee to keep the party under surveillance and monitor if Fidesz should be expelled in the future.

The suspension was a joint decision of the EPP and Fidesz, according to a text set out by the EPP party's presidency and overwhelmingly adopted by 190 votes against three in the centre-right party's political assembly. <...

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

