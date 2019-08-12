Ad
Italy: New government without Salvini in the making

by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

Former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi has proposed to form a technical government without the far-right League party, in a potential threat to League chief Matteo Salvini's ambitions.

The "institutional government" would include left and centre-right parties for the sake of national unity, Renzi said on Sunday (11 August).

Those who preferred to gamble with Italy in elections in October or November risked handing the "future of our children to the extreme right", he added. ...

