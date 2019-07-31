Ad
euobserver
Ursuala on der Leyen travels to Italy and Spain later in the week, and will meet Hungary's Viktor Orban on Thursday (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Von der Leyen aims to 'rebalance Europe'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday (30 July) that her political goal is to "rebalance Europe", because the "world is calling for more Europe and needs a strong European voice".

"My goal is to balance the European Union. The east, west, north and south. To bring balance to the small and large members and the younger and older members," the German politician said in Zagreb, after meeting with Croatian prime minister Andrej Plenkovic.

"We all kno...

