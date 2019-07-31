Von der Leyen aims to 'rebalance Europe'

The EU commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday (30 July) that her political goal is to "rebalance Europe", because the "world is calling for more Europe and needs a strong European voice".

"My goal is to balance the European Union. The east, west, north and south. To bring balance to the small and large members and the younger and older members," the German politician said in Zagreb, after meeting with Croatian prime minister Andrej Plenkovic.

"We all kno...