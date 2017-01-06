MEPs to Juncker: Reconsider Oettinger's promotion

Nine MEPs have urged European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker to reconsider his promotion of Guenther Oettinger to a sensitive EU portfolio.
The appeal came in a letter on Thursday (5 January), a few days before a European Parliament hearing on Oettinger's new post.
The German EU commissioner is to take over the budget and human resources file, which was vacated by Kristalina Georgieva, who left to...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
