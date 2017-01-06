MEPs to Juncker: Reconsider Oettinger's promotion

Nine MEPs have urged European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker to reconsider his promotion of Guenther Oettinger to a sensitive EU portfolio.

The appeal came in a letter on Thursday (5 January), a few days before a European Parliament hearing on Oettinger's new post.

The German EU commissioner is to take over the budget and human resources file, which was vacated by Kristalina Georgieva, who left to...