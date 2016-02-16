Ad
David Cameron held talks with European Parliament political leaders. (Photo: European Parliament)

Cameron seeks good will of MEPs in 'Brexit' talks

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

British prime minister David Cameron has sought assurances from leaders of the main political groups in the EU Parliament that they will not pick apart a deal on the UK's reformed EU membership, which may be agreed later this week at an EU summit.

The parliament president Martin Schulz told the press after his meeting with the British leader that he supported a fair deal for Britain and a speedy legislative procedure, but insisted he could not pre-empt the results of the process.

