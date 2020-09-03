Ad
Delivery of face masks from US to Italy in May 2020 (Photo: nato.int)

MEPs worry over lack of common Covid-19 criteria

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

MEPs have raised concerns about the lack of test coordination and a lack of standardised Covid-19 criteria among EU member states.

"There is no common risk-criteria, no common modality for counting cases, no common cross-border testing strategy and no common protocol for monitoring asymptomatic patients," said the head of the Renew Europe group, MEP Dacian Cioloş, on Wednesday (2 September), in a statement.

Cioloş urged member states to put in place "a real European health policy"...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

