The total annual budget for the General Expenditure Allowance amounts to around €40 million. (Photo: European Parliament)

Investigation

Citizens pay for MEPs' ghost offices

by The MEPs Project, Brussels,

The EU pays out €40 million a year for MEPs' national offices. But an in-depth investigation by journalists at 'The MEPs Project' suggests that the money is being misspent.

A series of investigations across the 28 member states found at least 42 cases where MEPs pay rent to national political parties or even to their own personal accounts.

In 249 cases, MEPs either said they have no offices, refused to reveal their addresses, or their location could not otherwise be tracked.

<...

