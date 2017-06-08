Simplification of EU farm policy: a never-ending story

Maltese sheep and goat shepherd Ricardo Zammit voted against his country joining the European Union.

Thirteen years later, he would vote in favour. But not because he is such a fan of the EU's farm subsidies.

Zammit, who also owns a restaurant on the Maltese island Gozo, recently told journalists visiting his country on a press trip that the improvements in infrastructure on the EU's smallest nation have convinced him of the benefit of EU membership.

But he complained abou...