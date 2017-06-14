So what if the Irish PM is gay?

Europe will get a second openly gay head of government on Wednesday (14 June).

The sexual orientation of Leo Varadkar, the new Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland, has grabbed more international headlines than his political ideas.

His election symbolises a huge change of heart for the staunchly Catholic country, where homosexuality was only decriminalised in 1993.

To boot, the new Taoiseach is the son of an Indian immigrant (a doctor) and the country's youngest ever lead...