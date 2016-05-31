Stop dreaming of integrated EU utopia, says Tusk

More integration is not the answer to the current crises faced by Europe, EU Council president Donald Tusk has warned.

He said on Monday European politicians were “confronting reality with all kinds of utopian ideas”.

“A utopia of Europe without nation states, a utopia of Europe without conflicting interests and ambitions, a utopia of Europe imposing its own values on the external world, a utopia of a Euro-Asian unity," he told an event marking the 40th anniversary of the conserva...