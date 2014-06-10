Ad
The Ukip win has put the EU centre stage in British politics (Photo: HighVis UKIP)

EU membership a 'boon' to UK economy

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Membership of the EU has been a "boon" for the British economy, and leaving the EU “would not be an economic liberation,” according to an expert group.

The conclusion is part of a 92-page report published on Monday (9 June) by the London-based Centre for European Reform.

The report was prepared by an expert group including former minister and EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson, together with a string of economists and business leaders including the chairmen of the British Bank...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

