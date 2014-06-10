EU membership a 'boon' to UK economy

Membership of the EU has been a "boon" for the British economy, and leaving the EU “would not be an economic liberation,” according to an expert group.

The conclusion is part of a 92-page report published on Monday (9 June) by the London-based Centre for European Reform.

The report was prepared by an expert group including former minister and EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson, together with a string of economists and business leaders including the chairmen of the British Bank...