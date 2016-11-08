Ad
euobserver
Power in numbers: A car industry party in Brussels (Photo: Volkswagen Belgium)

Car industry dominates emissions rule-making body

Dieselgate
EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The technical working group where new rules are being made to measure emissions on the road is dominated by the car industry, while only a handful of member states showed up during recent meetings.

EUobserver has seen a list of participants of three meetings of the working group.

More than half of the participants worked for automotive companies or a lobbying organisation representing carmakers' interests.

The group, known as the RDE-LDV working group, was set up in 2011 by...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DieselgateEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Belgian official feels 'deceived' by car industry
On-road emissions tests: How EU failed to change to the fast lane
How the car industry won the EU's trust
Power in numbers: A car industry party in Brussels (Photo: Volkswagen Belgium)

Tags

DieselgateEU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections