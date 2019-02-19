Ad
Saudi ambassadors to EU states on visit at the European Parliament (Photo: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)

College of Europe alumni ask rector to cut Saudi ties

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Signatures at the European Parliament are being collected among former College of Europe graduates demanding that the academic institute, College of Europe, stop organising private meetings between MEPs and the autocratic Saudi government.

More than 70 names have so far been collected in a letter to be sent to the institute's rector Jorg Monar following EUobserver revelations that the Saudis were paying the costs for the College ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

