Ad
euobserver
Some of the seized deposits above €100,000 were to be used as pensions in Cyprus (Photo: Berge Gazen)

Troika bullied Cyprus and Portugal, MEPs say

EU Political
Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

The troika of international lenders "held a gun to the head" of Cyprus and Portugal and showed little sympathy for social measures, an MEP looking into its work has said.

"Both countries had very little room for manoeuvre in negotiating the terms of the bailouts. What they said basically was that 'a gun was held to our head', especially in Cyprus," Juergen Klute, a left-wing German MEP, told this website.

"And the troika had very little interest in social measures, they were only ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Troika consultancies: A multi-million euro business beyond scrutiny
MEPs point to conflicts of interest within troika
Some of the seized deposits above €100,000 were to be used as pensions in Cyprus (Photo: Berge Gazen)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections