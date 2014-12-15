Ad
Turkey is ranked 154 in the world in press freedom rankings by the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders. (Photo: Carmen Alonso Suarez)

EU says Turkish media crackdown will harm relations

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU and US have warned Turkey that its latest crackdown on free press will harm relations.

The EU’s top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, and its enlargement commissioner, Johannes Hahn, said on Sunday (14 December) the “operation goes against the European values and standards Turkey aspires to be part of”.

With Turkey angling to open new chapters in the enlargement talks, they added that “any further step towards accession … depends on the full respect for the rule of law and fun...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

