euobserver
Some 26 percent of MEPs collectively earned €8.6m extra in side jobs, according to a new analysis by Transparency International EU.

Rightwing MEPs more likely to have lucrative side hustle jobs, finds analysis

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The top twenty side-earning MEPs lean towards the right of the political spectrum, according to a new analysis by Transparency International EU (TI), an NGO.

"There is a tendency of higher earners and more side activities coming from the parties on the right," said TI policy officer, Raphael Kergueno.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

