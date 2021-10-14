Ad
euobserver
Transparency International EU estimated that up to 39 MEPs potentially earned more than €100,000 a year from side-activities (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs earned millions via side-jobs, NGO says

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

MEPs' financial declarations have brought to light an array of side-jobs, while posing questions on possible conflicts of interest and sloppy record keeping.

Over one quarter of the bloc's 705 MEPs have declared side-jobs, collectively worth between €3.9m and €11.5m in outside earnings, according to a study by Transparency International EU, an NGO.

And the money will likely cast a shadow over efforts to create an in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU kept in dark on ex-commissioner's new lobby job
Negotiations set for new, tougher, EU ethics body
German ex-commissioner Oettinger lands Orban job
Transparency International EU estimated that up to 39 MEPs potentially earned more than €100,000 a year from side-activities (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections