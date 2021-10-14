MEPs earned millions via side-jobs, NGO says

MEPs' financial declarations have brought to light an array of side-jobs, while posing questions on possible conflicts of interest and sloppy record keeping.
Over one quarter of the bloc's 705 MEPs have declared side-jobs, collectively worth between €3.9m and €11.5m in outside earnings, according to a study by Transparency International EU, an NGO.
And the money will likely cast a shadow over efforts to create an in...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
