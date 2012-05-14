Ageing Europeans need to work longer and expect less, report says

EU finance ministers on Tuesday (15 May) are set to endorse a report on the impact of an ageing population on public finances, calling for further budget cuts and longer working periods.
The 470-page-long "2012 Ageing Report" drafted by EU commission and finance ministry officials and seen by this website casts a grim light on the perspectives retired people can have in the next decades.
"Due to the expected dynamics of fertility, life expectancy and migration rates, the age stru...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here