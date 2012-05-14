Ageing Europeans need to work longer and expect less, report says

EU finance ministers on Tuesday (15 May) are set to endorse a report on the impact of an ageing population on public finances, calling for further budget cuts and longer working periods.

The 470-page-long "2012 Ageing Report" drafted by EU commission and finance ministry officials and seen by this website casts a grim light on the perspectives retired people can have in the next decades.

"Due to the expected dynamics of fertility, life expectancy and migration rates, the age stru...