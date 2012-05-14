Ad
euobserver
'Further steps need to be taken to raise the effective retirement age' (Photo: soylentgreen23)

Ageing Europeans need to work longer and expect less, report says

EU Political
Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU finance ministers on Tuesday (15 May) are set to endorse a report on the impact of an ageing population on public finances, calling for further budget cuts and longer working periods.

The 470-page-long "2012 Ageing Report" drafted by EU commission and finance ministry officials and seen by this website casts a grim light on the perspectives retired people can have in the next decades.

"Due to the expected dynamics of fertility, life expectancy and migration rates, the age stru...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Insurance lobby waters down EU bill on safer pensions
Brussels warns of unsustainable pensions
'Further steps need to be taken to raise the effective retirement age' (Photo: soylentgreen23)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections