MEPs give teeth to Parliament's anti-harassment training

The European Parliament's constitutional affairs committee on Wednesday (3 April) adopted new changes to its rules of procedure to prevent harassment and promote good office management — despite some pushback from both centre-right and far-right MEPs, according to the German lead rapporteur.

"The European People's Party in particular resorted to delaying tactics, prolonging negotiations in committee and casting doubt on the need to change the rules of procedure," said lead MEP Gaby Bis...