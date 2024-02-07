Call Norway's deep-sea Arctic mining what it is — ecocide

Norway's recent decision to greenlight deep-sea mining plans in the Arctic has sent shockwaves through the world.

Despite mounting concerns voiced by scientists, civil society organisations, fishers, the Norwegian environmental agency, and more than 550,000 citizens who have signed an online petition, Norway will open over 281,000km2 of its waters to both exploration and exploitation of deep-sea mining — an area equivalent to the size of Italy.

This decision gives Norway the dub...