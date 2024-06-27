Ad
euobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron (r) brokered a compromise despite his strong support for strong commitments to increased defence spending. (Photo: European Council)

French broker compromise on defence spending as council shoots down eurobonds 

EU Political
by Piet Ruig, Brussels,

EU leaders discussed ways to increase the bloc's defence spending during the European Council on Thursday (27 June). 

But French negotiators quickly caved and weakened the language on defence to placate the Germans and Dutch. 

The last-minute changes included an emphasis on pri...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

Related articles

Joined-up EU defence procurement on the horizon?
Will capital markets really solve EU defence woes?
Difficult talks ahead on financing new EU defence spending
French president Emmanuel Macron (r) brokered a compromise despite his strong support for strong commitments to increased defence spending. (Photo: European Council)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections