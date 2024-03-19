Ad
euobserver
EU council president Charles Michel said in an oped this week that the EU should use the European budget to buy military equipment for Ukraine, an idea which has been opposed by the EU commission in the past (Photo: EU Commission)

Difficult talks ahead on financing new EU defence spending

EU Political
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

With the war in Ukraine showing no signs of ending any time soon, EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday (21 and 22 March) to discuss how to boost the defence capabilities of Ukraine and of the bloc itself.

"Russia must not prevail," EU heads of state and government are expected to say, according to draft conclusions seen by EUobserver.

Most EU countries agree on the idea of enhancing Europe's defence industry capabilities through

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU pushes for stronger defence and joint weapons purchases
Call to change EIB defence spending rules hits scepticism
Von der Leyen appeals for 'new EU defence mindset'
Defence joins migration in EU centre-right manifesto
EU council president Charles Michel said in an oped this week that the EU should use the European budget to buy military equipment for Ukraine, an idea which has been opposed by the EU commission in the past (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

EU PoliticalUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections