Commission divisions open over asylum ahead of EU elections

Divisions over migration policy within the European Commission have opened ahead of the European elections.
Earlier this week, Ylva Johansson, the EU commissioner for migration, poured cold water on ideas to mirror a troubled plan by the UK to outsource asylum processing to Rwanda.
A similar proposal was inserted into the political manifesto of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) and endorsed by European commission pre...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.