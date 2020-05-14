What future for the Future of Europe Conference?

The upcoming Conference on the Future of Europe is a big opportunity to communicate the European project accurately.
Originally scheduled to start in May, the conference has been postponed to September due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite warnings that expectations would not be met, as it was the case with the European constitution, I believe that it is a unique occasion for a more democratic, sovereign and federal Europe.<...
Stavros Papagianneas is the author of Rebranding Europe, and managing director of StP Communications.
