Tsipras: became prime minister just hours after leading his far-left party to victory (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tsipras sworn in as Greek PM

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Just hours after bringing his far-left Syriza party to victory in the Greek elections, Alexis Tsipras has been appointed PM and shown that he is prepared to play hardball with eurozone fiscal hawks by choosing to team up with a right-wing anti-austerity party.

At 40 years of age, Tsipras is the youngest Greek PM in modern times and carries the huge weight of expectation of the around 36 percent of voters who brought him to power on promises of an end to the austerity which has crippled ...

EU Political
