Part of EU middle class 'being squeezed out', MEP warns

The European Union is seeking to boost its social agenda credentials.
Last month, the Porto Social Forum took place — a meeting to analyse to what extent the social objectives set at the unprecedented summit organised by the Portuguese EU presidency in 2021 have been achieved.
Two years on, the European Parliament has issued a report saying progress has been made, but also stresses the need for better results to meet ...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
