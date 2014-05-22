Merkel: Voters elect next commission chief 'in principle'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday (22 May) made conciliatory gestures towards the European Parliament on the choice of the next commission president after Sunday's EU elections.

In an interview with Passauer Neue Presse, Merkel said that voters in the EU elections can bring their contribution to furthering the European project.

"A clear qualitative improvement is that, in principle, the Commission president gets elected," she said.

This represents a slight change i...