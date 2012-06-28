Ad
Merkel and Hollande do not see eye to eye (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Divided EU leaders meeting for 'big leap' summit

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A stormy two-day summit kicks off on Thursday (28 June), with EU leaders still at odds over ceding core national powers to Brussels in return for debt-pooling, as well as creating a "banking union" with central supervision and deposit guarantees.

The weather in Brussels is forecast to match the mood of the EU event, which starts at 3pm local time: a stuffy summer's day ending with "violent" thunderstorms.

The less contentious items are piled up in the afternoon: a "growth and jobs...

