Coronavirus: voices from a quarantined Italian town

Vicenza is a wealthy city in Veneto, one of the two Italian regions most affected by the so-called 'emergenza coronavirus' (coronavirus emergency).

In pharmacies, mothers phone their sons. "Do you and your wife need surgical masks? Do you have any? How many do you need?"

In supermarkets and groceries, shelves start emptying of pasta, bread, and other essentials. Maria Cristina Giacomelli, a pharmacist in the historic centre of the city, tells EUobserver: "Since Friday, there has ...