What the Dutch don't get about the EU budget

In the US we have the primaries and presidential elections this year but in the EU the budgetary negotiations will make for a good reality TV. Some will be losers, and some will be winners.
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte and his allies from Denmark, Sweden and Austria for sure want to be winners and say that the next European budget should be smaller because of Brexit.
This is the Europe's 'Frugal Four', which braces itself fo...
Piotr Arak is the head of the Polish Economic Institute, a public think tank in Warsaw.
