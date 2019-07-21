Podcast
Abortion Wars
By EU Scream
Pressures on women to avoid terminating unwanted pregnancies have been growing in countries including Croatia, Poland and Romania.
Michael Bird, an investigative journalist and writer in Bucharest, has been covering the situation for publications including EUobserver. He says the constraints are coming from a variety of sources including churches, counsellors, public hospitals — even doctors.
Elena Zacharenko at the International Planned Parenthood Federation European Network warns that arch-conservative forces seeking to narrow a woman's right to choose got a boost in European elections in May.
Ulrike Lunacek is a former vice president of the European Parliament who witnessed anti-abortion activists step up their lobbying activities early this decade. She explains why pro-choice women and the LGBT community face a common enemy.
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natal.
