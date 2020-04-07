Podcast
Crisis communications
By EU Scream
Eric Mamer took over last year as chief spokesperson for the European Commission, an institution he's served since mid-1990s.
When journalists were barred from his press room in March because of coronavirus, the amiable Frenchman had to improvise.
His challenge is to put a crisis to good use: by reaffirming the relevance of the Commission's midday briefing even as member states stretch the rules his institution is meant to enforce to breaking point.
Israel Butler is head of advocacy for Liberties, a Berlin-based civil liberties organisation.
Butler describes how citizens and journalists can frame discussions about Covid-19 in ways that burnish the appeal of democratic freedoms, rather than detract from them.
Author bio
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
