Thursday

16th Apr 2020

  1. Podcast
  2. EU Scream

Podcast

The high price of muzzling media

  • The head of the Reporters Without Frontiers Brussels office has warned that the ongoing assault on free expression is a profound threat to public health that's already cost lives (Photo: Helena Malikova)

By

The coronavirus outbreak has been a pretext for government censorship and a crackdown on journalists, who have been exposed to new criminal charges as well as violent attacks.

Among those targeted by official smear campaigns is Blaž Zgaga, a best-selling author from Slovenia.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

To keep tabs on the abuses linked to Covid-19, press freedom organisation Reporters Sans Frontières [Reporters Without Borders] has created a service called Tracker 19.

Head of the organisation's Brussels office Julie Majerczak warns that the ongoing assault on free expression is a profound threat to public health that's already cost lives.

Director of the Bulgarian service for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Ivan Bedrov observes that showy donations by China make it even more of a struggle to report on the significant role the European Union can play in fighting the virus.

The episode also features a poem by Ben Ray, whose volumes include What I Heard on the Last Cassette Player in the World.

Author bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Site Section

  1. EU Scream

Related stories

  1. Crisis communications
  2. Věra Jourová on surveillance and Covid-19
  3. Coronavirus vs Democracy
Crisis communications

When journalists were barred from the EU commission press room in March because of coronavirus, the relatively-new chief spokesperson, Eric Mamer, amiable Frenchman, had to improvise.

Věra Jourová on surveillance and Covid-19

Commissioner for values and transparency, Věra Jourová, says Brussels will vet moves in Hungary to give prime minister Viktor Orbán scope to rule by decree and urges Facebook and Google to push official health advice to WhatsApp and YouTube.

Coronavirus vs Democracy

Concern is growing that emergency powers deployed to control the coronavirus pandemic will be used to erode democracy and civil rights.

A Field Guide to Autocrats

Beware the modernisers and saviours - autocrats often play the 'saving democracy' card as they undermine it.

Macron's ugly side

For many people, Emmanuel Macron still represents the great hope for an open and liberal Europe. So what to make of the French president's growing preoccupation with Islam, terror and security?

News in Brief

  1. Von der Leyen apologises to Italy for slow response
  2. IMF chief urges UK and EU to go for Brexit extension
  3. EU to ban bonuses for firms saved by state
  4. Amazon owner's fortune swells amid safety concerns
  5. No Tomorrowland or other festivals in Belgium this summer
  6. EU criticises Trump's WHO attack
  7. Germany to start phasing out lockdown from Monday
  8. EU to host online donor vaccine conference

Crisis communications

When journalists were barred from the EU commission press room in March because of coronavirus, the relatively-new chief spokesperson, Eric Mamer, amiable Frenchman, had to improvise.

Věra Jourová on surveillance and Covid-19

Commissioner for values and transparency, Věra Jourová, says Brussels will vet moves in Hungary to give prime minister Viktor Orbán scope to rule by decree and urges Facebook and Google to push official health advice to WhatsApp and YouTube.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic research collaboration on pandemics
  2. UNESDAMaking Europe’s Economy Circular – the time is now
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  4. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region

Latest News

  1. Facebook to retroactively alert users of bogus content
  2. Half of refugees at German camp test Covid-19 positive
  3. Coronavirus: Italians compared with Germans
  4. The high price of muzzling media
  5. Von der Leyen: new budget will be EU's corona response
  6. Pandemic reveals weaknesses of EU's food system
  7. Where, what and when? EU commission lockdown advice
  8. EU countries start delicate ease of lockdowns

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us