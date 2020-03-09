EU-Africa strategy and circular economy plan This WEEK

The European Commission is set to unveil the EU-Africa strategy, on Monday (9 March), aiming to strengthen economic cooperation and sustainable development between both continents.
This new "partnership" will open seven months of negotiations between ministers and leaders from the two sides.
The rules for sustainable finance, also known as "EU taxonomy", will also be published on Monday.
The EU taxonomy framework will help ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.