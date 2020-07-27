Monday

27th Jul 2020

Podcast

Race and the von der Leyen Commission

  • The European Union has embarked on a push against racism amid protests following the killing of George Floyd in the US (Photo: Helena Malikova)

By

The European Union has embarked on a push against racism amid protests following the killing of George Floyd.

But important questions remain about whether some EU leaders and policies, and the bloc's broadly federalist priorities, are the best choices for achieving that goal.

Mehreen Khan, EU correspondent for the Financial Times, assesses the anti-racism credentials of the European Commission under the leadership of president Ursula von der Leyen.

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Black MEP: 'I have been a victim of police violence'

MEPs urged an end to structural racism and discrimination in Europe and the US, following the brutal killing of black American George Floyd by US police. Socialists and Green MEPs stressed the need to unblock the anti-discrimination directive.

Black MEPs: Why no non-white EU commissioners?

The EU is not an exception. We have both been stopped on several occasions by security personnel in the European Parliament asking us what business we had on the premises. None of our white colleagues have reported such experiences.

On toppling statues

The internationally-acclaimed author of King Leopold's Ghost, Adam Hochschild, writes on Belgium's problems with statues, in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

