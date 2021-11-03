By EU Scream

With the next big climate conference about to get underway in Glasgow, major breakthroughs look elusive. Among the spectres at the feast are raging geopolitical tensions, high energy prices, the ongoing pandemic and — in the wake of Brexit — a lack of diplomatic vigour from Europe.

Nick Mabey is a founding director of the non-profit environmental group E3G who helped create Britain's first environmental diplomacy network. Nick urges Europeans to do much more to leverage progress on climate protection by stepping up alliances with countries most vulnerable to the effects of global warming.