Tuesday

19th Jul 2022

  1. Podcast
  2. EU Scream

Podcast

The curious case of the racial Muslim

  • People who identify as Muslim are often perceived in racial terms, like black and brown people, in white-dominated societies (Photo: Helena Malikova)

By

Legal scholar Sahar Aziz says people who identify as Muslim are often perceived in racial terms, like black and brown people, in white-dominated societies.

That makes Muslims on both sides of the Atlantic the subject of similar forms of racism.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

She also says protecting observant Muslims in Europe may be more difficult than in the United States, where religious observance is more commonplace. In this episode: Sahar Aziz in conversation with the journalist and think tanker Shada Islam.

Author bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Site Section

  1. EU Scream

Related stories

  1. Anti-Muslim hatred ignored by EU, activists say
  2. The human rights aspects of Grenoble's 'burkini' controversy
  3. Burkinis and 'soul caps' - policing Olympic women back in fashion
  4. Wake-up call on European Day Against Islamophobia

Opinion

The human rights aspects of Grenoble's 'burkini' controversy

Sooner or later, the European Court of Human Rights will have a final say on whether Grenoble is allowed to permit the 'burkini'. Its judgment, like the one permitting the outlawing of full-face veils, risks influencing policymaking across the continent.

Column

Burkinis and 'soul caps' - policing Olympic women back in fashion

There are no fixed rules. Anyone can criticise, condone and codify women's apparel. The game is inclusive, bringing together an assorted collection of voyeurs, misogynists, racists, bigots, religious fanatics and culture warriors – but also feminists and other equality campaigners.

Opinion

Wake-up call on European Day Against Islamophobia

On European Day Against Islamophobia, EU decision-makers need to get serious about tackling Islamophobia, which has become a major society issue impacting all of us.

Bonjour, Vladimir

French journalist Guy Lagache spent the first six months of this year in close proximity to Emmanuel Macron, making a film that ended up focusing on the French president's Putin strategy.

Against white feminism: European edition

Author Rafia Zakaria turned the feminist world upside down with her bestselling book Against White Feminism. She talks with the Brussels-based journalist Shada Islam about the prevalence of white feminist thinking in Europe — particularly France.

Bonjour, Vladimir

French journalist Guy Lagache spent the first six months of this year in close proximity to Emmanuel Macron, making a film that ended up focusing on the French president's Putin strategy.

Ultraconservatives in Putin's shadow

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine war has threatened to be a public relations disaster for hard-right gatherings like the Conservative Political Action Conference — now meeting in Budapest and featuring Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, who remains highly-cordial with the Kremlin.

News in Brief

  1. EU agrees another €500m for Ukrainian arms
  2. Gazprom tells EU buyers it cannot guarantee gas supplies
  3. Sunak leads in race to replace Johnson as British PM
  4. Spain's top court: short women can be cops too
  5. Zelensky appoints new spy chief after Russian infiltration
  6. Putin and Erdogan to discuss Ukrainian grain exports
  7. Ukraine's spy chief and state prosecutor sacked
  8. Scholz calls to abolish national veto in EU Council

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Latest News

  1. The curious case of the racial Muslim
  2. Is EU making same mistake as US 'carbon-farming' gamble?
  3. Hungarians rally against Orbán's moves to shore up finances
  4. EU diplomats discuss Russia gold sanctions
  5. North Macedonia to finally open EU accession talks
  6. Ensuring global food security: what China says and does
  7. Revealed: Who were Russia's spies in the EU corridors?
  8. ECB set to raise rates, amid monetary and political turmoil

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us