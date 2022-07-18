Ad
euobserver
North Macedonia is already a Nato ally (Photo: nato.int)

North Macedonia to finally open EU accession talks

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

North Macedonia is to finally open accession talks with the EU on Tuesday (19 July) after MPs backed a deal to end Bulgaria's veto.

"With this, we conclude another objectively historical step for our country. We have a negotiating framework in which the Macedonian language and identity are protected," prime minister Dimitar Kovachevski said in Skopje on Saturday announcing the move, AP reports.

The intergovernmental conference (IGC) to mark the step will be a pure formality, wit...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU mulls visa bans on Balkans extremists stirred up by Moscow
North Macedonia's EU accession talks — a 'rotten deal'
Bulgaria dangles hope on EU enlargement veto
North Macedonia is already a Nato ally (Photo: nato.int)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections