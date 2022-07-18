North Macedonia to finally open EU accession talks

North Macedonia is to finally open accession talks with the EU on Tuesday (19 July) after MPs backed a deal to end Bulgaria's veto.

"With this, we conclude another objectively historical step for our country. We have a negotiating framework in which the Macedonian language and identity are protected," prime minister Dimitar Kovachevski said in Skopje on Saturday announcing the move, AP reports.

The intergovernmental conference (IGC) to mark the step will be a pure formality, wit...