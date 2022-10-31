Podcast
The Decolonisers
By EU Scream
Decolonisation is a new way of confronting racism. It means rooting out colonial-era attitudes of white superiority that linger in our societies and institutions.
The push for decolonisation in the US and parts of Europe took wings with the Black Lives Matter movement.
But the EU still is nowhere near starting the process of decolonisation.
Its reticence was underlined this month when top EU diplomat Josep Borrell branded most of the world a jungle and then got away with making only a grudging apology.
In this episode: a look back at Borrell's offensive comments; and a look ahead at how to decolonise EU foreign aid, with Shada Islam and Dylan Mathews of Peace Direct.
Author bio
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.