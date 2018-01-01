Monday

1st Jan 2018

  Magazine
  Europe in Review

Magazine

In 2018, make Europe great again!

  • (Photo: EU Commission)

By

The worst is not always yet to come.

At the start of 2017, the EU was under the double shock of the Brexit vote in the UK and the election of EU- and Nato-sceptic Donald Trump as US president.

With far-right Marine Le Pen leading in the polls ahead of the spring elections in France, many were waiting for the third shock that would decidedly knock the European project to the ground.

As we approach the end of 2017, Brexit increasingly looks like a self-harming decision no one would reasonably imitate; a young and dynamic French president tries to lead the way to relaunch the EU; and EU leaders now have a 'roadmap' to take big decisions in the 18 months ahead.

Is Europe back on the right track, then?

The mood has certainly changed and the most pressing dangers have been warded off. But some cracks continue to tear the EU fabric.

Concerns for the rule of law in Poland, in Hungary, and for countries like Malta are growing.

The Catalan separatist challenge is also unlikely to wane.

Last but not least, when this magazine went to press, German chancellor Angela Merkel was unable to form a new government.

Uncertainty continues to threaten the anchor of EU stability.

But as the UK is about to leave, and the US, Russia and China are trying to reshape the world where European values could be sidelined, EU leaders must continue their efforts to relaunch the EU project and make Europe great again.

In 2018, as in 2017, the EU will be living between hope and worry. And in 2018, as in 2017, EUobserver will continue its works to keep you informed and help you understand the changing times.

As an independent, not-for-profit media, your support is crucial in allowing us to report the truth; to make sense of new trends and events; to hold EU powers to account; and to work against fake news and disinformation strategies.

From Brussels to all the member states, EUobserver will also take the pulse of societies across Europe as they prepare for 2019's important event - the European elections. So the worst is definitely not to come.

We wish you all the best for the twelve next months. Happy 2018!

This story was originally published in EUobserver's 2017 Europe in Review Magazine.

Click here to access EUobserver's entire magazine collection.

Site Section

  1. Europe in Review

