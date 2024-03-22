Friday

22nd Mar 2024

Podcast: Obama, transatlantic relations, Israel

By

Editor's note: In the spirit of diversifying and experimentation, we've partnered with the reporters behind the Euroscopic podcast, who will be bringing a weekly conversational analysis of the top EU stories, coupled with interviews with some of EUobserver's reporters on the stories we've published. I'll let the kind hosts, Martin Gak and William Glucroft, take it from here:

Countries don't interfere in other countries' domestic politics — officially, anyway — but it is hardly a secret that the European Union fears a Trump Comeback. The EU is firmly Team Biden. Well, except for maybe Hungary.

That's why it was interesting to watch the reaction to comments by Barack Obama — another Democratic president the EU has a huge crush on — when he came to Antwerp to participate in a tech conference. Among other things, he suggested that perhaps NATO's European contingent needs to step up its defence game. A Trumpian talking point delivered with Obamaniac cool.

The exchange makes for a good jumping off point for Martin and William to discuss the ins and outs and ups and downs of the transatlantic relationship: before, during, after, and — possibly — again with Donald J. Trump. It's as bad as you think it is, but also not and also different. American global hegemony has been around for so long that it's too big to fail — even if some would like it to.

We've also got the latest on middling support for Ukraine, movement on action against Israel, and thoughts about an unsurprising victory for Vladimir Putin.

You can follow Euroscopic on their Substack to receive the episodes as they're published, or find them here on EUobserver every Wednesday (in principle). Also, drop us your questions or tips on topics for next episodes: at@euobserver.com

Author bio

William Glucroft is a writer and journalist based in Berlin. Explorer of the Teutonic Imaginary who's covering Germany with wit, style, and insight worth reading. Martin Gak is a broadcaster and writer, a native of Argentina fascinated by the idea of Europe, its values and its cheese.

Together they put out Euroscopic, a weekly podcast on all things European, which offers analysis, deep dives, interviews and exquisite banter.

