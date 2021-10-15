Giant of 20th century European design recognised by EU

Andre Ricard is the man behind many of the most iconic European designs of the 20th century - from ashtrays to perfume bottles, municipal litter bins to the Olympic torch.

Yet his name is not as well-known (outside design circles), as many of his ubiquitous - and beautiful - commercial works. His Copenhagen ashtray is considered a symbol of the 1960s. A perfume bottle he created in 1968 is still in production and sold all over the world. In 1992, his Olympic torch design shone a light o...