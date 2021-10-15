Ad
euobserver
Andre Ricard - the 92-year old Catalan industrial designer - is set to be recognised formally by the EU, as the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award from DesignEuropa (Photo: Office of Andre Ricard)

Feature

Giant of 20th century European design recognised by EU

by Matthew Tempest, Berlin,
Andre Ricard is the man behind many of the most iconic European designs of the 20th century - from ashtrays to perfume bottles, municipal litter bins to the Olympic torch.

Yet his name is not as well-known (outside design circles), as many of his ubiquitous - and beautiful - commercial works. His Copenhagen ashtray is considered a symbol of the 1960s. A perfume bottle he created in 1968 is still in production and sold all over the world. In 1992, his Olympic torch design shone a light o...

FeatureInterview

Author Bio

Matt Tempest is EUobserver editor, former political correspondent with The Guardian, and the author of the 20th Century Berlin architecture map.

Latest News

