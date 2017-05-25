Trump lukewarm on Nato joint defence

US leader Donald Trump voiced half-hearted support for Nato and scolded allies over what he called unpaid debts in his big speech in Brussels on Thursday (25 May).

“We will never forsake the friends who stood by our side”, he said by reference to Nato support for the US after 9/11.

US leader physically brushed aside prime minister of Montenegro (Photo: nato.int)

His words fell short of an explicit commitment to Article 5 of the Nato treaty, which stipulates that allies, including the US, would defend each other if one of them was attacked.

Most of his speech criticised fellow leaders for not spending enough on their own defence.

“This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States and many of these nations owe massive amounts of money from past years,” he said.

Trump spoke at a Nato summit outside the alliance’s new HQ on his maiden trip to Europe after taking up office four months ago.

His speech had been meant to allay tension after he described Nato as “obsolete” and said the US might not defend allies who did not pay their fair share.

It was also meant to reassure Europe that he would protect Nato’s border with Russia.

Trump spoke next to a new memorial to 9/11, which he acknowledged had led to “invoking for the first time in its [Nato’s] history the Article 5 collective defence commitments.”

He observed a minute of silence for victims of last Monday's Manchester attack.

He said: “The Nato of the future must include a great focus on terrorism and immigration, as well as threats from Russia and on Nato’s eastern and southern borders.”

He also said that a new memorial to the fall of the Berlin Wall at Nato was “a testament to the triumph of our ideals over a totalitarian Communist ideology”.

But he complained that “23 of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they’re supposed to be paying for their defence”.

German chancellor Angela Merkel said that the Berlin Wall memorial reminded her that Nato “stability” and the “courage” of people in eastern Europe had ended Communism.

She added that Nato was based on respect for “open societies built on common values”.

Earlier on Thursday, she had indicated that Germany wanted to count non-financial contributions toward its Nato commitment.

“In the future we will not only be asked, ‘How much is spent on defence?’ but also ‘What … skills do we have and what contributions do we make?’,” she said.

She added that: “We will also be welcoming the new Nato member Montenegro today”.

But Trump later belittled Montenegro’s prime minister, Dusko Markovic, by physically pushing him aside as the leaders took their places for photos.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg underlined the solemnity of Nato’s mutual defence pledge on Thursday by referring to the 9/11 memorial as “an Article 5, 9/11 memorial”.

Ivo Daalder‏, Washington’s former ambassador to Nato under the previous US administration, said on Twitter that Trump’s performance did little to assuage concern.

“Trump needed to say what every predecessor since [former US leader] Truman has said: The US is committed to Article 5. He didn’t. This is a major blow to the alliance”, he said.

Michael McFaul, Washington’s former ambassador to Moscow, said: “To help quell speculations about Russia-Trump ties from 2016, Trump could have easily said something tough about Russia at Nato. He didn’t”.

He was referring to allegations that Trump colluded with Moscow in last year’s US elections.

McFaul said the US leader was undiplomatic on defence spending. “Some things best done behind closed doors”, he said.

Trump was not the only controversial Nato leader at Thursday’s event.

Turkey rift

Merkel also said she would tell Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan that unless he let German MPs visit German soldiers at a base in Incirlik in Turkey then the soldiers “must leave”.

“It’s indispensable for us because we have a parliamentary army that our soldiers can be visited by the members of the German Bundestag”, she said.

If her comment on “open societies” was aimed at Trump, who has voiced anti-Muslim views, it might also have struck Erdogan, who recently fell out with Germany over his autocratic rule.

The situation in Turkey was highlighted by the New York-based international NGO Human Rights Watch on Thursday.

“How can Turkey be a reliable counterterrorism ally at Nato summit when Erdogan treats all dissent as ‘terrorism’?,” the NGO’s head, Kenneth Roth, said.