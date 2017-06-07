Wednesday

7th Jun 2017

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

EU mulls joint defence spending

  • Commission keen to develop EU's own surveillance UAVs (Photo: EADS)

By

The EU budget should be used for military research and the bloc could become a defence alliance akin to Nato, the European Commission is poised to say.

The Commission is to outline its ideas in a legislative proposal on spending and in an ideas paper on defence due out on Wednesday (7 June).

  • Trump caused upset at Nato last week (Photo: nato.int)

“The development of a new generation of many major defence systems is today beyond the reach of a single EU member state … ‘More Europe’ in defence and security is clearly needed”, the draft proposals, seen by Bloomberg, a US news agency, said.

The reflection paper adds that the “nature of the trans-Atlantic relationship is evolving” and that “more than ever, Europeans need to take greater responsibility for their own security”.

It outlines three scenarios, one of which speaks of “common defence and security” in which defence of Europe “would become a mutually reinforcing responsibility of the EU and Nato”.

It says the EU should have “pre-positioned permanently available forces” for deployment “on behalf of the union” that could be used in anti-crisis or counter-terrorist operations in hostile areas.

The less ambitious scenarios speak of voluntary contributions to joint defence on ad-hoc basis.

The new military research budget is to be worth €250 million in its first year in 2020 rising to up to €1 billion a year from the €150-billion EU budget.

It is to be spent on research into surveillance drones and cyber defence in its initial phase, but this would still mark the first time EU money had been spent directly on military assets.

The defence integration is to take place until 2025.

The EU reflection on defence began prior to the Brexit vote in the UK and the election of Donald Trump in the US.

The UK was the EU’s pre-eminent military power and British prime minister Theresa May has flip-flopped on whether its future EU security cooperation could be withheld if Brexit talks went badly.

Trump last week disappointed Nato allies by refusing to say he would honour the Nato treaty’s Article 5 on mutual defence.

Germany and Italy have in the past called for the creation of an EU army, but France and Finland, among others, were more sceptical, while the UK has opposed such a move.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Trump lukewarm on Nato joint defence
  2. EU nations to retain control of defence fund
  3. EU to propose joint defence fund
Trump lukewarm on Nato joint defence

Trump voiced half-hearted support for Nato and reprimanded allies over what he called unpaid debts on his maiden trip to Europe.

EU to propose joint defence fund

New fund for military procurement and research, to be worth tens of billions of euros a year, is part of wider plans for an EU defence union.

Netherlands ratifies EU-Ukraine treaty

Dutch senate approves ratification, despite a majority of referendum voters expressing opposition last year. The Netherlands should show 'reliability', one senator said.

Investigation

The discreet banker of African development

The European Investment Bank has grown, largely unnoticed, into the world's largest lender and borrower, but who is really in charge is anyone's guess.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. World VisionYoung People Rise up as EU Signs Consensus for Development at EU Development Days
  2. ILGA-EuropeLGBTI Activists and Businesses Fighting Inequality Together
  3. Bank of ChinaEU and Chinese SMEs Matchmake in Brussels
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Prime Ministers Respond to Trump on Paris Agreement
  5. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceNutrition and Heart Disease: Time to Raise Our Standards
  6. European Communication SummitJoin the Go-To Event for Communications Professionals on 29 & 30 June in Brussels
  7. Malta EU 2017Landmark Agreement Reached on Capital Markets Union
  8. Nordic Council of Ministers“Show the way, Nordic Region!” Nordic Solutions to Global Challenges
  9. Dialogue PlatformGroundbreaking Decision of the UN Human Rights Committee Against Turkey. Watch the Video!
  10. UNICEFWelcomes Creation of EU Group of Friends of Children
  11. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysWorld No Tobacco Day 2017: EFA Calls for Clean Air, Free From Second-Hand Smoke
  12. Centre Maurits CoppietersWhat's Going on in Catalonia? Join the Debate on 8 June